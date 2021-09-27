Manan Vohra
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 1 month6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|106
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2832
|High Score
|106
|Average
|28.89
|Strike Rate
|129.84
|100s
|1
|50s
|16
|6s
|103
|4s
|277
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|55
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1854
|High Score
|143
|Average
|34.98
|Strike Rate
|85.59
|100s
|5
|50s
|10
|6s
|29
|4s
|194
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2386
|High Score
|224
|Average
|37.87
|Strike Rate
|60.80
|100s
|7
|50s
|11
|6s
|14
|4s
|332
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|13.00
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|4
|overs
|8
|Runs
|27
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.37
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0