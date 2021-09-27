                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 1 month6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches111
Innings106
Not Out8
Runs2832
High Score106
Average28.89
Strike Rate129.84
100s1
50s16
6s103
4s277
Matches56
Innings55
Not Out2
Runs1854
High Score143
Average34.98
Strike Rate85.59
100s5
50s10
6s29
4s194
Matches40
Innings63
Not Out0
Runs2386
High Score224
Average37.87
Strike Rate60.80
100s7
50s11
6s14
4s332
Matches111
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings1
overs1
Runs13
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average13.00
econ13.00
Strike Rate6.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings4
overs8
Runs27
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.37
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
