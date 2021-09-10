                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age57 years, 2 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches168
Innings260
Not Out46
Runs10927
High Score200
Average51.06
Strike Rate48.64
100s32
50s50
6s20
4s1175
Matches325
Innings288
Not Out58
Runs7569
High Score120
Average32.90
Strike Rate75.91
100s3
50s45
6s68
4s530
Matches436
Innings393
Not Out81
Runs11764
High Score140
Average37.70
Strike Rate
100s13
50s67
6s0
4s0
Matches356
Innings551
Not Out88
Runs24052
High Score216
Average51.94
Strike Rate
100s79
50s97
6s0
4s0
Matches168
Innings150
overs1300.5
Runs3445
wickets92
bestinning5/28
bestmatch8/169
Average37.44
econ2.64
Strike Rate84.80
4W4
5W3
10W0
Matches325
Innings207
overs1480.3
Runs6761
wickets195
bestinning4/33
bestmatch4/33
Average34.67
econ4.56
Strike Rate45.50
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches436
Innings0
overs1874.1
Runs8607
wickets257
bestinning4/32
bestmatch4/32
Average33.49
econ4.59
Strike Rate43.70
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches356
Innings0
overs2904.4
Runs8155
wickets249
bestinning6/51
bestmatch
Average32.75
econ2.80
Strike Rate69.9
4W0
5W5
10W0
