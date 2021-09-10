Steve Waugh
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|57 years, 2 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|168
|Innings
|260
|Not Out
|46
|Runs
|10927
|High Score
|200
|Average
|51.06
|Strike Rate
|48.64
|100s
|32
|50s
|50
|6s
|20
|4s
|1175
|Matches
|325
|Innings
|288
|Not Out
|58
|Runs
|7569
|High Score
|120
|Average
|32.90
|Strike Rate
|75.91
|100s
|3
|50s
|45
|6s
|68
|4s
|530
|Matches
|436
|Innings
|393
|Not Out
|81
|Runs
|11764
|High Score
|140
|Average
|37.70
|Strike Rate
|100s
|13
|50s
|67
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|356
|Innings
|551
|Not Out
|88
|Runs
|24052
|High Score
|216
|Average
|51.94
|Strike Rate
|100s
|79
|50s
|97
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|168
|Innings
|150
|overs
|1300.5
|Runs
|3445
|wickets
|92
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|8/169
|Average
|37.44
|econ
|2.64
|Strike Rate
|84.80
|4W
|4
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|325
|Innings
|207
|overs
|1480.3
|Runs
|6761
|wickets
|195
|bestinning
|4/33
|bestmatch
|4/33
|Average
|34.67
|econ
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|45.50
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|436
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1874.1
|Runs
|8607
|wickets
|257
|bestinning
|4/32
|bestmatch
|4/32
|Average
|33.49
|econ
|4.59
|Strike Rate
|43.70
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|356
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2904.4
|Runs
|8155
|wickets
|249
|bestinning
|6/51
|bestmatch
|Average
|32.75
|econ
|2.80
|Strike Rate
|69.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|5
|10W
|0