Nic Maddinson Career, Biography & More

Nic Maddinson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 2 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3613999117
Innings4413094203
Not Out0011314
Runs2745245029547204
High Score223487137224
Average6.7511.2520.5832.4638.11
Strike Rate34.61128.57124.3087.6862.06
100S000615
50S00121535
6S0110181132
4S36225298843
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3613999117
Innings 20203132
overs 603494107.4
Runs 270250514449
wickets 001388
bestinning 3/204/292/10
bestmatch 3/204/292/10
Average 19.2364.2556.12
econ 4.507.355.464.17
Strike Rate 15.670.580.7
4W 00010
5W 00000
10w 00000
