Murugan Ashwin

Murugan Ashwin
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 11 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches93
Innings30
Not Out13
Runs131
High Score34
Average7.70
Strike Rate83.43
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s5
Matches23
Innings14
Not Out5
Runs93
High Score25
Average10.33
Strike Rate72.65
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches4
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs25
High Score23
Average25.00
Strike Rate18.79
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches93
Innings93
overs320.3
Runs2339
wickets91
bestinning3/8
bestmatch3/8
Average25.70
econ7.29
Strike Rate21.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings21
overs140.1
Runs817
wickets21
bestinning3/14
bestmatch3/14
Average38.90
econ5.82
Strike Rate40.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings3
overs75
Runs280
wickets1
bestinning1/176
bestmatch1/176
Average280.00
econ3.73
Strike Rate450.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
