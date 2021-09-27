Murugan Ashwin
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 11 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|131
|High Score
|34
|Average
|7.70
|Strike Rate
|83.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|5
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|93
|High Score
|25
|Average
|10.33
|Strike Rate
|72.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|23
|Average
|25.00
|Strike Rate
|18.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|93
|overs
|320.3
|Runs
|2339
|wickets
|91
|bestinning
|3/8
|bestmatch
|3/8
|Average
|25.70
|econ
|7.29
|Strike Rate
|21.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|overs
|140.1
|Runs
|817
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|3/14
|bestmatch
|3/14
|Average
|38.90
|econ
|5.82
|Strike Rate
|40.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|3
|overs
|75
|Runs
|280
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/176
|bestmatch
|1/176
|Average
|280.00
|econ
|3.73
|Strike Rate
|450.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0