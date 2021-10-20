Tim May
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|60 years, 6 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|225
|High Score
|42
|Average
|14.06
|Strike Rate
|25.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|14
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|39
|High Score
|15
|Average
|9.75
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|232
|High Score
|34
|Average
|15.46
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|172
|Not Out
|47
|Runs
|1872
|High Score
|128
|Average
|14.97
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|45
|overs
|1096.1
|Runs
|2606
|wickets
|75
|bestinning
|5/9
|bestmatch
|7/50
|Average
|34.74
|econ
|2.37
|Strike Rate
|87.60
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|46
|overs
|417.2
|Runs
|1772
|wickets
|39
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|45.43
|econ
|4.24
|Strike Rate
|64.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|83
|Innings
|0
|overs
|747
|Runs
|3030
|wickets
|82
|bestinning
|4/9
|bestmatch
|4/9
|Average
|36.95
|econ
|4.05
|Strike Rate
|54.60
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|0
|overs
|5944.4
|Runs
|15721
|wickets
|439
|bestinning
|7/93
|bestmatch
|Average
|35.81
|econ
|2.64
|Strike Rate
|81.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|19
|10W
|2