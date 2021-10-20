                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tim May

Tim May
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age60 years, 6 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches24
Innings28
Not Out12
Runs225
High Score42
Average14.06
Strike Rate25.77
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s14
Matches47
Innings12
Not Out8
Runs39
High Score15
Average9.75
Strike Rate75.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches83
Innings28
Not Out13
Runs232
High Score34
Average15.46
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches142
Innings172
Not Out47
Runs1872
High Score128
Average14.97
Strike Rate
100s1
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches24
Innings45
overs1096.1
Runs2606
wickets75
bestinning5/9
bestmatch7/50
Average34.74
econ2.37
Strike Rate87.60
4W3
5W3
10W0
Matches47
Innings46
overs417.2
Runs1772
wickets39
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average45.43
econ4.24
Strike Rate64.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches83
Innings0
overs747
Runs3030
wickets82
bestinning4/9
bestmatch4/9
Average36.95
econ4.05
Strike Rate54.60
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches142
Innings0
overs5944.4
Runs15721
wickets439
bestinning7/93
bestmatch
Average35.81
econ2.64
Strike Rate81.2
4W0
5W19
10W2
