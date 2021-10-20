                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Mike Veletta

Mike Veletta
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age58 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches8
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs207
High Score39
Average18.81
Strike Rate32.64
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s15
Matches20
Innings19
Not Out4
Runs484
High Score68
Average32.26
Strike Rate75.38
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s29
Matches92
Innings87
Not Out15
Runs2147
High Score105
Average29.81
Strike Rate
100s1
50s14
6s0
4s0
Matches151
Innings251
Not Out26
Runs8802
High Score262
Average39.12
Strike Rate
100s20
50s48
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches92
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches151
Innings0
overs3
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
