Mike Veletta
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|58 years, 9 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|207
|High Score
|39
|Average
|18.81
|Strike Rate
|32.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|15
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|484
|High Score
|68
|Average
|32.26
|Strike Rate
|75.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|29
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|87
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|2147
|High Score
|105
|Average
|29.81
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|151
|Innings
|251
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|8802
|High Score
|262
|Average
|39.12
|Strike Rate
|100s
|20
|50s
|48
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|151
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0