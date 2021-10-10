                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Michael Mason

Michael Mason
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age47 years, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs3
High Score3
Average1.50
Strike Rate9.09
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches26
Innings7
Not Out4
Runs24
High Score13
Average8.00
Strike Rate53.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches51
Innings16
Not Out8
Runs55
High Score10
Average6.87
Strike Rate117.02
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s5
Matches134
Innings65
Not Out31
Runs349
High Score41
Average10.26
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches91
Innings118
Not Out35
Runs1341
High Score65
Average16.15
Strike Rate
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings2
overs22
Runs105
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.77
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings25
overs196.3
Runs1024
wickets31
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average33.03
econ5.21
Strike Rate38.00
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs9
Runs65
wickets2
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average32.50
econ7.22
Strike Rate27.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches51
Innings51
overs190.2
Runs1396
wickets59
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average23.66
econ7.33
Strike Rate19.30
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches134
Innings0
overs1055.1
Runs4782
wickets180
bestinning6/25
bestmatch6/25
Average26.56
econ4.53
Strike Rate35.10
4W5
5W1
10W0
Matches91
Innings0
overs2845.4
Runs7246
wickets288
bestinning6/20
bestmatch
Average25.15
econ2.54
Strike Rate59.2
4W0
5W13
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.