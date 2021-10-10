Michael Mason
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|3
|Average
|1.50
|Strike Rate
|9.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|13
|Average
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|53.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|10
|Average
|6.87
|Strike Rate
|117.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|5
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|349
|High Score
|41
|Average
|10.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|118
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|1341
|High Score
|65
|Average
|16.15
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|22
|Runs
|105
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|25
|overs
|196.3
|Runs
|1024
|wickets
|31
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|33.03
|econ
|5.21
|Strike Rate
|38.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|9
|Runs
|65
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|32.50
|econ
|7.22
|Strike Rate
|27.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|51
|overs
|190.2
|Runs
|1396
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|23.66
|econ
|7.33
|Strike Rate
|19.30
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1055.1
|Runs
|4782
|wickets
|180
|bestinning
|6/25
|bestmatch
|6/25
|Average
|26.56
|econ
|4.53
|Strike Rate
|35.10
|4W
|5
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2845.4
|Runs
|7246
|wickets
|288
|bestinning
|6/20
|bestmatch
|Average
|25.15
|econ
|2.54
|Strike Rate
|59.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|13
|10W
|1