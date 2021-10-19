Dean Minors
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|52 years, 7 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|478
|High Score
|68
|Average
|26.55
|Strike Rate
|60.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|15
|4s
|50
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|71.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|749
|High Score
|68
|Average
|26.75
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|238
|High Score
|74
|Average
|29.75
|Strike Rate
|58.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0