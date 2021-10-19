                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dean Minors

Dean Minors
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age52 years, 7 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out2
Runs478
High Score68
Average26.55
Strike Rate60.42
100s0
50s3
6s15
4s50
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score5
Average5.00
Strike Rate71.42
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches33
Innings32
Not Out4
Runs749
High Score68
Average26.75
Strike Rate
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs238
High Score74
Average29.75
Strike Rate58.76
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches20
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
