Melt van Schoor
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|55 years, 4 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|24
|Average
|14.50
|Strike Rate
|52.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|148
|High Score
|24
|Average
|11.38
|Strike Rate
|44.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0