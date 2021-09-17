                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Melt van Schoor

Melt van Schoor
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age55 years, 4 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs58
High Score24
Average14.50
Strike Rate52.25
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches18
Innings15
Not Out2
Runs148
High Score24
Average11.38
Strike Rate44.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
