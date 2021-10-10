                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Danny Morrison

Danny Morrison
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age56 years, 6 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches48
Innings76
Not Out26
Runs5549
High Score0
Average34.68
Strike Rate62.90
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s35
Matches96
Innings95
Not Out24
Runs3470
High Score0
Average27.53
Strike Rate36.30
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s8
Matches165
Innings0
Not Out36
Runs5613
High Score0
Average26.47
Strike Rate37.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches142
Innings161
Not Out58
Runs1127
High Score46
Average10.94
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches48
Innings71
overs1677.2
Runs379
wickets160
bestinning7/89
bestmatch8/83
Average8.42
econ3.30
Strike Rate22.34
4W9
5W10
10W0
Matches96
Innings43
overs764.2
Runs171
wickets126
bestinning5/34
bestmatch5/34
Average9.00
econ4.53
Strike Rate42.75
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches165
Innings71
overs1310.2
Runs283
wickets212
bestinning5/34
bestmatch5/34
Average8.08
econ4.28
Strike Rate
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches142
Innings0
overs4149.2
Runs13298
wickets440
bestinning7/82
bestmatch
Average30.22
econ3.20
Strike Rate56.5
4W0
5W19
10W0
