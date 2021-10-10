Danny Morrison
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|56 years, 6 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|76
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|5549
|High Score
|0
|Average
|34.68
|Strike Rate
|62.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|35
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|95
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|3470
|High Score
|0
|Average
|27.53
|Strike Rate
|36.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|8
|Matches
|165
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|36
|Runs
|5613
|High Score
|0
|Average
|26.47
|Strike Rate
|37.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|161
|Not Out
|58
|Runs
|1127
|High Score
|46
|Average
|10.94
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|48
|Innings
|71
|overs
|1677.2
|Runs
|379
|wickets
|160
|bestinning
|7/89
|bestmatch
|8/83
|Average
|8.42
|econ
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|22.34
|4W
|9
|5W
|10
|10W
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|43
|overs
|764.2
|Runs
|171
|wickets
|126
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|5/34
|Average
|9.00
|econ
|4.53
|Strike Rate
|42.75
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|165
|Innings
|71
|overs
|1310.2
|Runs
|283
|wickets
|212
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|5/34
|Average
|8.08
|econ
|4.28
|Strike Rate
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4149.2
|Runs
|13298
|wickets
|440
|bestinning
|7/82
|bestmatch
|Average
|30.22
|econ
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|56.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|19
|10W
|0