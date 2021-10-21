Ashok Dinda
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 4 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|16
|Average
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|58.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|22
|High Score
|19
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|91.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|110
|High Score
|22
|Average
|5.23
|Strike Rate
|77.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|327
|High Score
|33
|Average
|8.60
|Strike Rate
|80.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|32
|Matches
|116
|Innings
|151
|Not Out
|42
|Runs
|1084
|High Score
|55
|Average
|9.94
|Strike Rate
|65.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|25
|4s
|145
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|99
|Runs
|612
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|2/44
|bestmatch
|2/44
|Average
|51.00
|econ
|6.18
|Strike Rate
|49.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|overs
|30
|Runs
|245
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|4/19
|bestmatch
|4/19
|Average
|14.41
|econ
|8.16
|Strike Rate
|10.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|144
|overs
|497.2
|Runs
|3822
|wickets
|151
|bestinning
|4/13
|bestmatch
|4/13
|Average
|25.31
|econ
|7.68
|Strike Rate
|19.70
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|98
|overs
|833.2
|Runs
|4304
|wickets
|151
|bestinning
|5/29
|bestmatch
|5/29
|Average
|28.50
|econ
|5.16
|Strike Rate
|33.10
|4W
|2
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|116
|Innings
|196
|overs
|3832.5
|Runs
|11878
|wickets
|420
|bestinning
|8/123
|bestmatch
|12/142
|Average
|28.28
|econ
|3.09
|Strike Rate
|54.7
|4W
|19
|5W
|26
|10W
|5