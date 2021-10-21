                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Ashok Dinda

Ashok Dinda
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age38 years, 4 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches13
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs21
High Score16
Average4.20
Strike Rate58.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches9
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs22
High Score19
Average22.00
Strike Rate91.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches147
Innings37
Not Out16
Runs110
High Score22
Average5.23
Strike Rate77.46
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches98
Innings53
Not Out15
Runs327
High Score33
Average8.60
Strike Rate80.14
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s32
Matches116
Innings151
Not Out42
Runs1084
High Score55
Average9.94
Strike Rate65.81
100s0
50s2
6s25
4s145
Matches13
Innings13
overs99
Runs612
wickets12
bestinning2/44
bestmatch2/44
Average51.00
econ6.18
Strike Rate49.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings9
overs30
Runs245
wickets17
bestinning4/19
bestmatch4/19
Average14.41
econ8.16
Strike Rate10.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches147
Innings144
overs497.2
Runs3822
wickets151
bestinning4/13
bestmatch4/13
Average25.31
econ7.68
Strike Rate19.70
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches98
Innings98
overs833.2
Runs4304
wickets151
bestinning5/29
bestmatch5/29
Average28.50
econ5.16
Strike Rate33.10
4W2
5W3
10W0
Matches116
Innings196
overs3832.5
Runs11878
wickets420
bestinning8/123
bestmatch12/142
Average28.28
econ3.09
Strike Rate54.7
4W19
5W26
10W5
app-banner

