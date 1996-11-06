                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 9 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches43
Innings6
Not Out2
Runs19
High Score7
Average4.75
Strike Rate111.76
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches33
Innings19
Not Out6
Runs204
High Score61
Average15.69
Strike Rate66.66
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s15
Matches20
Innings28
Not Out5
Runs391
High Score81
Average17.00
Strike Rate34.84
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s41
Matches43
Innings43
overs152.5
Runs869
wickets49
bestinning4/6
bestmatch4/6
Average17.73
econ5.68
Strike Rate18.7
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings33
overs280.4
Runs1269
wickets54
bestinning5/26
bestmatch5/26
Average23.50
econ4.52
Strike Rate31.1
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches20
Innings35
overs624.4
Runs1600
wickets59
bestinning6/107
bestmatch7/112
Average27.11
econ2.56
Strike Rate63.5
4W2
5W3
10W0
