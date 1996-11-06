Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 9 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|7
|Average
|4.75
|Strike Rate
|111.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|204
|High Score
|61
|Average
|15.69
|Strike Rate
|66.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|15
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|391
|High Score
|81
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|34.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|41
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|43
|overs
|152.5
|Runs
|869
|wickets
|49
|bestinning
|4/6
|bestmatch
|4/6
|Average
|17.73
|econ
|5.68
|Strike Rate
|18.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|overs
|280.4
|Runs
|1269
|wickets
|54
|bestinning
|5/26
|bestmatch
|5/26
|Average
|23.50
|econ
|4.52
|Strike Rate
|31.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|35
|overs
|624.4
|Runs
|1600
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|6/107
|bestmatch
|7/112
|Average
|27.11
|econ
|2.56
|Strike Rate
|63.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|3
|10W
|0