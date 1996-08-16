                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
C Hari Nishanth

C Hari Nishanth
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age26 years, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches27
Innings26
Not Out4
Runs593
High Score92
Average26.95
Strike Rate124.84
100s0
50s3
6s25
4s57
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs150
High Score73
Average18.75
Strike Rate81.96
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s16
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs45
High Score23
Average22.50
Strike Rate41.28
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches27
Innings2
overs1.5
Runs18
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ9.81
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings1
overs5
Runs5
wickets1
bestinning1/5
bestmatch1/5
Average5.00
econ1.00
Strike Rate30.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
