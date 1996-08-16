C Hari Nishanth
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|593
|High Score
|92
|Average
|26.95
|Strike Rate
|124.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|25
|4s
|57
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|150
|High Score
|73
|Average
|18.75
|Strike Rate
|81.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|16
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|45
|High Score
|23
|Average
|22.50
|Strike Rate
|41.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|2
|overs
|1.5
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.81
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|1
|overs
|5
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/5
|bestmatch
|1/5
|Average
|5.00
|econ
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0