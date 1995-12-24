                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Narayan Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age26 years, 8 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches45
Innings40
Not Out11
Runs946
High Score78
Average32.62
Strike Rate117.22
100s0
50s5
6s31
4s82
Matches36
Innings36
Not Out0
Runs1260
High Score133
Average35.00
Strike Rate81.87
100s3
50s6
6s18
4s128
Matches26
Innings38
Not Out4
Runs1261
High Score183
Average37.08
Strike Rate54.61
100s4
50s5
6s19
4s124
Matches45
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches36
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings1
overs1
Runs2
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
