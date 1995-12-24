Narayan Jagadeesan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 8 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|946
|High Score
|78
|Average
|32.62
|Strike Rate
|117.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|31
|4s
|82
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1260
|High Score
|133
|Average
|35.00
|Strike Rate
|81.87
|100s
|3
|50s
|6
|6s
|18
|4s
|128
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1261
|High Score
|183
|Average
|37.08
|Strike Rate
|54.61
|100s
|4
|50s
|5
|6s
|19
|4s
|124
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|2
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0