Prasidh Krishna
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 6 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|16.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|4
|Average
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|34.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|30
|High Score
|9
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|43.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|62
|High Score
|25
|Average
|8.85
|Strike Rate
|38.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|6
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|overs
|112.2
|Runs
|598
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|4/12
|bestmatch
|4/12
|Average
|23.92
|econ
|5.32
|Strike Rate
|26.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|72
|overs
|262.2
|Runs
|2250
|wickets
|68
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|33.08
|econ
|8.57
|Strike Rate
|23.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|64
|overs
|491.5
|Runs
|2541
|wickets
|109
|bestinning
|6/33
|bestmatch
|6/33
|Average
|23.31
|econ
|5.16
|Strike Rate
|27.0
|4W
|7
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|21
|overs
|309.3
|Runs
|863
|wickets
|49
|bestinning
|6/35
|bestmatch
|10/94
|Average
|17.61
|econ
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|37.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|1