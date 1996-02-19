                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 6 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches14
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs2
High Score2
Average1.00
Strike Rate16.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches72
Innings12
Not Out8
Runs10
High Score4
Average2.50
Strike Rate34.48
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches64
Innings21
Not Out16
Runs30
High Score9
Average6.00
Strike Rate43.47
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches11
Innings15
Not Out8
Runs62
High Score25
Average8.85
Strike Rate38.27
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s6
Matches14
Innings14
overs112.2
Runs598
wickets25
bestinning4/12
bestmatch4/12
Average23.92
econ5.32
Strike Rate26.9
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches72
Innings72
overs262.2
Runs2250
wickets68
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average33.08
econ8.57
Strike Rate23.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches64
Innings64
overs491.5
Runs2541
wickets109
bestinning6/33
bestmatch6/33
Average23.31
econ5.16
Strike Rate27.0
4W7
5W2
10W0
Matches11
Innings21
overs309.3
Runs863
wickets49
bestinning6/35
bestmatch10/94
Average17.61
econ2.78
Strike Rate37.8
4W3
5W2
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.