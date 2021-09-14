                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dwaine Pretorius

Dwaine Pretorius
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age33 years, 4 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs83
High Score37
Average13.83
Strike Rate50.92
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s13
Matches27
Innings13
Not Out1
Runs192
High Score50
Average16.00
Strike Rate85.71
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s14
Matches29
Innings17
Not Out5
Runs261
High Score77
Average21.75
Strike Rate164.15
100s0
50s1
6s15
4s22
Matches173
Innings139
Not Out31
Runs2249
High Score77
Average20.82
Strike Rate139.86
100s0
50s5
6s122
4s154
Matches98
Innings67
Not Out13
Runs1625
High Score115
Average30.09
Strike Rate94.14
100s1
50s11
6s51
4s121
Matches61
Innings87
Not Out8
Runs2805
High Score177
Average35.50
Strike Rate66.54
100s5
50s16
6s59
4s359
Matches3
Innings6
overs80
Runs252
wickets7
bestinning2/26
bestmatch3/82
Average36.00
econ3.15
Strike Rate68.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings26
overs190.4
Runs947
wickets35
bestinning4/36
bestmatch4/36
Average27.05
econ4.96
Strike Rate32.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings26
overs80.3
Runs670
wickets32
bestinning5/17
bestmatch5/17
Average20.93
econ8.32
Strike Rate15.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches173
Innings151
overs417.1
Runs3444
wickets130
bestinning5/17
bestmatch5/17
Average26.49
econ8.25
Strike Rate19.2
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches98
Innings96
overs731.4
Runs3495
wickets115
bestinning4/35
bestmatch4/35
Average30.39
econ4.77
Strike Rate38.1
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings108
overs1558.3
Runs4263
wickets173
bestinning6/38
bestmatch10/75
Average24.64
econ2.73
Strike Rate54.0
4W5
5W6
10W1
