Dwaine Pretorius
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 4 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|83
|High Score
|37
|Average
|13.83
|Strike Rate
|50.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|13
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|192
|High Score
|50
|Average
|16.00
|Strike Rate
|85.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|14
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|261
|High Score
|77
|Average
|21.75
|Strike Rate
|164.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|15
|4s
|22
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|139
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|2249
|High Score
|77
|Average
|20.82
|Strike Rate
|139.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|122
|4s
|154
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|1625
|High Score
|115
|Average
|30.09
|Strike Rate
|94.14
|100s
|1
|50s
|11
|6s
|51
|4s
|121
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|87
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2805
|High Score
|177
|Average
|35.50
|Strike Rate
|66.54
|100s
|5
|50s
|16
|6s
|59
|4s
|359
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|overs
|80
|Runs
|252
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|3/82
|Average
|36.00
|econ
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|68.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|26
|overs
|190.4
|Runs
|947
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|4/36
|bestmatch
|4/36
|Average
|27.05
|econ
|4.96
|Strike Rate
|32.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|26
|overs
|80.3
|Runs
|670
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|Average
|20.93
|econ
|8.32
|Strike Rate
|15.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|151
|overs
|417.1
|Runs
|3444
|wickets
|130
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|Average
|26.49
|econ
|8.25
|Strike Rate
|19.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|96
|overs
|731.4
|Runs
|3495
|wickets
|115
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|4/35
|Average
|30.39
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|38.1
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|108
|overs
|1558.3
|Runs
|4263
|wickets
|173
|bestinning
|6/38
|bestmatch
|10/75
|Average
|24.64
|econ
|2.73
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|5
|5W
|6
|10W
|1