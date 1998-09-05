                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ishan Porel

Ishan Porel
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 11 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches22
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs2
High Score2
Average
Strike Rate40.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches30
Innings14
Not Out8
Runs24
High Score9
Average4.00
Strike Rate70.58
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches28
Innings34
Not Out17
Runs58
High Score9
Average3.41
Strike Rate25.21
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches22
Innings22
overs80
Runs537
wickets30
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average17.90
econ6.71
Strike Rate16.0
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings30
overs231.4
Runs1171
wickets47
bestinning6/34
bestmatch6/34
Average24.91
econ5.05
Strike Rate29.5
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches28
Innings43
overs723.2
Runs2050
wickets81
bestinning5/32
bestmatch7/97
Average25.30
econ2.83
Strike Rate53.5
4W5
5W3
10W0
