Ishan Porel
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 11 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|9
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|70.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|9
|Average
|3.41
|Strike Rate
|25.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|overs
|80
|Runs
|537
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|17.90
|econ
|6.71
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|overs
|231.4
|Runs
|1171
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|6/34
|bestmatch
|6/34
|Average
|24.91
|econ
|5.05
|Strike Rate
|29.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|43
|overs
|723.2
|Runs
|2050
|wickets
|81
|bestinning
|5/32
|bestmatch
|7/97
|Average
|25.30
|econ
|2.83
|Strike Rate
|53.5
|4W
|5
|5W
|3
|10W
|0