Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs13
High Score13
Average13.00
Strike Rate52.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs5
High Score5
Average5.00
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches84
Innings34
Not Out14
Runs169
High Score25
Average8.45
Strike Rate100.59
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s16
Matches40
Innings28
Not Out8
Runs257
High Score48
Average12.85
Strike Rate83.71
100s0
50s0
6s13
4s12
Matches18
Innings20
Not Out3
Runs353
High Score84
Average20.76
Strike Rate67.75
100s0
50s1
6s11
4s37
Matches1
Innings1
overs10
Runs54
wickets3
bestinning3/54
bestmatch3/54
Average18.00
econ5.40
Strike Rate20.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings6
overs22
Runs167
wickets7
bestinning3/15
bestmatch3/15
Average23.85
econ7.59
Strike Rate18.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings83
overs304.5
Runs2258
wickets98
bestinning5/14
bestmatch5/14
Average23.04
econ7.40
Strike Rate18.6
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches40
Innings40
overs337.5
Runs1733
wickets67
bestinning5/29
bestmatch5/29
Average25.86
econ5.12
Strike Rate30.2
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches18
Innings31
overs574.5
Runs2100
wickets70
bestinning5/59
bestmatch9/148
Average30.00
econ3.65
Strike Rate49.2
4W5
5W7
10W0
