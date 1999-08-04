Rahul Chahar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|13
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|52.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|5
|High Score
|5
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|169
|High Score
|25
|Average
|8.45
|Strike Rate
|100.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|16
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|257
|High Score
|48
|Average
|12.85
|Strike Rate
|83.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|13
|4s
|12
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|353
|High Score
|84
|Average
|20.76
|Strike Rate
|67.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|11
|4s
|37
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|10
|Runs
|54
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/54
|bestmatch
|3/54
|Average
|18.00
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|20.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|22
|Runs
|167
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/15
|bestmatch
|3/15
|Average
|23.85
|econ
|7.59
|Strike Rate
|18.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|83
|overs
|304.5
|Runs
|2258
|wickets
|98
|bestinning
|5/14
|bestmatch
|5/14
|Average
|23.04
|econ
|7.40
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|40
|overs
|337.5
|Runs
|1733
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|5/29
|bestmatch
|5/29
|Average
|25.86
|econ
|5.12
|Strike Rate
|30.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|31
|overs
|574.5
|Runs
|2100
|wickets
|70
|bestinning
|5/59
|bestmatch
|9/148
|Average
|30.00
|econ
|3.65
|Strike Rate
|49.2
|4W
|5
|5W
|7
|10W
|0