Mukesh Kumar Career, Biography & More

Mukesh Kumar
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 4 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches131382740
Innings111111246
Not Out10110823
Runs0611643201
High Score06161628
Average6.0016.0010.758.73
Strike Rate0.0085.71100.0084.2169.3546.42
100S000000
50S000000
6S000021
4S0101427
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 131382740
Innings 230382772
overs 23150126205.41209.4
Runs 53690103110433265
wickets 2403530151
bestinning 2/483/303/123/306/40
bestmatch 2/533/303/123/308/84
Average 26.5017.2529.4534.7621.62
econ 2.304.608.185.072.69
Strike Rate 69.022.521.641.148.0
4W 000008
5W 000006
10w 000000
