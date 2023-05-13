Mukesh Kumar Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 4 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|38
|27
|40
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|11
|12
|46
|Not Out
|1
|0
|1
|10
|8
|23
|Runs
|0
|6
|1
|16
|43
|201
|High Score
|0
|6
|1
|6
|16
|28
|Average
|6.00
|16.00
|10.75
|8.73
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|85.71
|100.00
|84.21
|69.35
|46.42
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4S
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|27
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|38
|27
|40
|Innings
|2
|3
|0
|38
|27
|72
|overs
|23
|15
|0
|126
|205.4
|1209.4
|Runs
|53
|69
|0
|1031
|1043
|3265
|wickets
|2
|4
|0
|35
|30
|151
|bestinning
|2/48
|3/30
|3/12
|3/30
|6/40
|bestmatch
|2/53
|3/30
|3/12
|3/30
|8/84
|Average
|26.50
|17.25
|29.45
|34.76
|21.62
|econ
|2.30
|4.60
|8.18
|5.07
|2.69
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|22.5
|21.6
|41.1
|48.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0