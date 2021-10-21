                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age34 years, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches31
Innings31
Not Out4
Runs813
High Score0
Average19.35
Strike Rate15.5
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s8
Matches38
Innings38
Not Out7
Runs1486
High Score0
Average29.13
Strike Rate34.1
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s27
Matches17
Innings28
Not Out6
Runs230
High Score43
Average10.45
Strike Rate40.63
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s26
Matches31
Innings14
overs109
Runs84
wickets42
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average8.40
econ7.45
Strike Rate155.55
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings28
overs262
Runs320
wickets47
bestinning5/18
bestmatch5/18
Average17.77
econ5.24
Strike Rate79.20
4W0
5W2
10W0
Matches17
Innings32
overs537.1
Runs1671
wickets67
bestinning7/50
bestmatch12/126
Average24.94
econ3.11
Strike Rate48.1
4W4
5W3
10W1
