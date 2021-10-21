Amit Mishra
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|813
|High Score
|0
|Average
|19.35
|Strike Rate
|15.5
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|8
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1486
|High Score
|0
|Average
|29.13
|Strike Rate
|34.1
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|27
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|230
|High Score
|43
|Average
|10.45
|Strike Rate
|40.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|26
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|14
|overs
|109
|Runs
|84
|wickets
|42
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|8.40
|econ
|7.45
|Strike Rate
|155.55
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|28
|overs
|262
|Runs
|320
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|5/18
|bestmatch
|5/18
|Average
|17.77
|econ
|5.24
|Strike Rate
|79.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|32
|overs
|537.1
|Runs
|1671
|wickets
|67
|bestinning
|7/50
|bestmatch
|12/126
|Average
|24.94
|econ
|3.11
|Strike Rate
|48.1
|4W
|4
|5W
|3
|10W
|1