Rakibul Hasan

Rakibul Hasan
NationalityItaly
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 8 months, 13 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches8
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs14
High Score5
Average4.66
Strike Rate82.35
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches25
Innings17
Not Out6
Runs127
High Score29
Average11.54
Strike Rate69.02
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s13
Matches8
Innings7
overs23
Runs147
wickets8
bestinning2/20
bestmatch2/20
Average18.37
econ6.39
Strike Rate17.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings25
overs163.2
Runs709
wickets25
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average28.36
econ4.34
Strike Rate39.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
