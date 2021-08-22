Rakibul Hasan
|Nationality
|Italy
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 8 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|5
|Average
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|82.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|127
|High Score
|29
|Average
|11.54
|Strike Rate
|69.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|13
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|overs
|23
|Runs
|147
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/20
|bestmatch
|2/20
|Average
|18.37
|econ
|6.39
|Strike Rate
|17.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|overs
|163.2
|Runs
|709
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|28.36
|econ
|4.34
|Strike Rate
|39.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0