Jackson Coleman
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|57
|High Score
|17
|Average
|14.25
|Strike Rate
|67.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|25
|High Score
|17
|Average
|Strike Rate
|43.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|overs
|25.2
|Runs
|182
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|16.54
|econ
|7.18
|Strike Rate
|13.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|17
|overs
|137.4
|Runs
|743
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|5/39
|bestmatch
|5/39
|Average
|27.51
|econ
|5.39
|Strike Rate
|30.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|overs
|43.4
|Runs
|184
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/72
|bestmatch
|4/127
|Average
|36.80
|econ
|4.21
|Strike Rate
|52.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0