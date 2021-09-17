                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Jackson Coleman

Jackson Coleman
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches10
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches18
Innings12
Not Out8
Runs57
High Score17
Average14.25
Strike Rate67.85
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out3
Runs25
High Score17
Average
Strike Rate43.10
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches10
Innings10
overs25.2
Runs182
wickets11
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average16.54
econ7.18
Strike Rate13.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings17
overs137.4
Runs743
wickets27
bestinning5/39
bestmatch5/39
Average27.51
econ5.39
Strike Rate30.5
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches2
Innings4
overs43.4
Runs184
wickets5
bestinning3/72
bestmatch4/127
Average36.80
econ4.21
Strike Rate52.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.