Khurram Nawaz
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 6 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|26
|High Score
|17
|Average
|26.00
|Strike Rate
|53.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|257
|High Score
|58
|Average
|19.76
|Strike Rate
|119.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|12
|4s
|17
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|257
|High Score
|58
|Average
|19.76
|Strike Rate
|119.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|12
|4s
|17
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|149
|High Score
|64
|Average
|21.28
|Strike Rate
|86.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|8
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0