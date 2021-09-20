                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Khurram Nawaz

Khurram Nawaz
NationalityOman
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 6 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs26
High Score17
Average26.00
Strike Rate53.06
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches24
Innings18
Not Out5
Runs257
High Score58
Average19.76
Strike Rate119.53
100s0
50s1
6s12
4s17
Matches24
Innings18
Not Out5
Runs257
High Score58
Average19.76
Strike Rate119.53
100s0
50s1
6s12
4s17
Matches11
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs149
High Score64
Average21.28
Strike Rate86.12
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s8
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
