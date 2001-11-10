                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age20 years, 9 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches73
Innings61
Not Out10
Runs1187
High Score77
Average23.27
Strike Rate128.46
100s0
50s9
6s60
4s83
Matches29
Innings27
Not Out1
Runs756
High Score82
Average29.07
Strike Rate83.90
100s0
50s6
6s19
4s80
Matches16
Innings27
Not Out0
Runs952
High Score123
Average35.25
Strike Rate57.73
100s1
50s7
6s30
4s107
Matches73
Innings44
overs102.5
Runs776
wickets24
bestinning3/30
bestmatch3/30
Average32.33
econ7.54
Strike Rate25.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings24
overs174
Runs838
wickets26
bestinning4/27
bestmatch4/27
Average32.23
econ4.81
Strike Rate40.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings24
overs202.1
Runs773
wickets21
bestinning5/68
bestmatch6/142
Average36.80
econ3.82
Strike Rate57.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
