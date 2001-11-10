Riyan Parag
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 9 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1187
|High Score
|77
|Average
|23.27
|Strike Rate
|128.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|60
|4s
|83
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|756
|High Score
|82
|Average
|29.07
|Strike Rate
|83.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|19
|4s
|80
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|952
|High Score
|123
|Average
|35.25
|Strike Rate
|57.73
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|30
|4s
|107
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|44
|overs
|102.5
|Runs
|776
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/30
|bestmatch
|3/30
|Average
|32.33
|econ
|7.54
|Strike Rate
|25.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|24
|overs
|174
|Runs
|838
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|4/27
|bestmatch
|4/27
|Average
|32.23
|econ
|4.81
|Strike Rate
|40.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|24
|overs
|202.1
|Runs
|773
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|5/68
|bestmatch
|6/142
|Average
|36.80
|econ
|3.82
|Strike Rate
|57.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0