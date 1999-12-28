                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Nagarkoti
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 7 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches18
Innings9
Not Out4
Runs66
High Score39
Average13.20
Strike Rate75.86
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches15
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs150
High Score56
Average18.75
Strike Rate78.53
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s12
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs13
High Score12
Average6.50
Strike Rate17.10
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches18
Innings17
overs50.1
Runs428
wickets12
bestinning3/25
bestmatch3/25
Average35.66
econ8.53
Strike Rate25.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs103.4
Runs487
wickets17
bestinning3/30
bestmatch3/30
Average28.64
econ4.69
Strike Rate36.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings2
overs23.2
Runs93
wickets4
bestinning2/35
bestmatch4/93
Average23.25
econ3.98
Strike Rate35.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.