Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 7 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|66
|High Score
|39
|Average
|13.20
|Strike Rate
|75.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|150
|High Score
|56
|Average
|18.75
|Strike Rate
|78.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|12
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|12
|Average
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|17.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|17
|overs
|50.1
|Runs
|428
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|3/25
|Average
|35.66
|econ
|8.53
|Strike Rate
|25.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|103.4
|Runs
|487
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/30
|bestmatch
|3/30
|Average
|28.64
|econ
|4.69
|Strike Rate
|36.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|23.2
|Runs
|93
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/35
|bestmatch
|4/93
|Average
|23.25
|econ
|3.98
|Strike Rate
|35.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0