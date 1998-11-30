Anukul Roy
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 8 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|304
|High Score
|47
|Average
|20.26
|Strike Rate
|140.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|17
|4s
|17
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|695
|High Score
|96
|Average
|28.95
|Strike Rate
|104.98
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|32
|4s
|49
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|733
|High Score
|153
|Average
|27.14
|Strike Rate
|60.57
|100s
|2
|50s
|3
|6s
|15
|4s
|76
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|overs
|104.5
|Runs
|749
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|3/11
|bestmatch
|3/11
|Average
|37.45
|econ
|7.14
|Strike Rate
|31.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|31
|overs
|216.5
|Runs
|1041
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|4/31
|Average
|30.61
|econ
|4.80
|Strike Rate
|38.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|31
|overs
|459.3
|Runs
|1359
|wickets
|52
|bestinning
|4/28
|bestmatch
|6/69
|Average
|26.13
|econ
|2.95
|Strike Rate
|53.0
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0