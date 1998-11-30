                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Anukul Roy

Anukul Roy
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age23 years, 8 months, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches33
Innings25
Not Out10
Runs304
High Score47
Average20.26
Strike Rate140.09
100s0
50s0
6s17
4s17
Matches32
Innings27
Not Out3
Runs695
High Score96
Average28.95
Strike Rate104.98
100s0
50s3
6s32
4s49
Matches18
Innings29
Not Out2
Runs733
High Score153
Average27.14
Strike Rate60.57
100s2
50s3
6s15
4s76
Matches33
Innings33
overs104.5
Runs749
wickets20
bestinning3/11
bestmatch3/11
Average37.45
econ7.14
Strike Rate31.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings31
overs216.5
Runs1041
wickets34
bestinning4/31
bestmatch4/31
Average30.61
econ4.80
Strike Rate38.2
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings31
overs459.3
Runs1359
wickets52
bestinning4/28
bestmatch6/69
Average26.13
econ2.95
Strike Rate53.0
4W4
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.