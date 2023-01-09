Henry Shipley Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 9 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|5
|39
|47
|25
|Innings
|6
|2
|23
|34
|40
|Not Out
|1
|2
|6
|6
|6
|Runs
|18
|2
|335
|511
|909
|High Score
|7
|1
|39
|78
|82
|Average
|3.60
|19.70
|18.25
|26.73
|Strike Rate
|46.15
|100.00
|139.00
|89.64
|56.14
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|6S
|0
|0
|14
|16
|28
|4S
|0
|0
|27
|37
|110
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|5
|39
|47
|25
|Innings
|8
|4
|33
|46
|46
|overs
|64.3
|13
|96.3
|340.1
|608.5
|Runs
|359
|141
|820
|1973
|2099
|wickets
|15
|2
|33
|53
|72
|bestinning
|5/31
|1/25
|4/23
|6/40
|5/37
|bestmatch
|5/31
|1/25
|4/23
|6/40
|7/190
|Average
|23.93
|70.50
|24.84
|37.22
|29.15
|econ
|5.56
|10.84
|8.49
|5.80
|3.44
|Strike Rate
|25.8
|39.0
|17.5
|38.5
|50.7
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0