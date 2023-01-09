
Henry Shipley Career, Biography & More

Henry Shipley
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age27 years, 9 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches85394725
Innings62233440
Not Out12666
Runs182335511909
High Score71397882
Average3.6019.7018.2526.73
Strike Rate46.15100.00139.0089.6456.14
100S00000
50S00036
6S00141628
4S002737110
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 85394725
Innings 84334646
overs 64.31396.3340.1608.5
Runs 35914182019732099
wickets 152335372
bestinning 5/311/254/236/405/37
bestmatch 5/311/254/236/407/190
Average 23.9370.5024.8437.2229.15
econ 5.5610.848.495.803.44
Strike Rate 25.839.017.538.550.7
4W 00112
5W 10022
10w 00000
