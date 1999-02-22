Harry Brook Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|6
|24
|122
|21
|68
|Innings
|20
|6
|21
|115
|18
|110
|Not Out
|1
|0
|4
|26
|1
|6
|Runs
|1181
|123
|494
|2982
|466
|4248
|High Score
|186
|80
|81
|105
|103
|194
|Average
|62.15
|20.50
|29.05
|33.50
|27.41
|40.84
|Strike Rate
|91.76
|79.35
|141.54
|149.62
|93.20
|70.52
|100S
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|50S
|7
|1
|2
|11
|2
|24
|6S
|23
|4
|23
|128
|6
|49
|4S
|141
|10
|38
|251
|50
|546
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|6
|24
|122
|21
|68
|Innings
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|32
|overs
|14
|0
|0
|2
|3
|179.3
|Runs
|37
|0
|0
|26
|19
|479
|wickets
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|bestinning
|1/25
|1/13
|3/15
|bestmatch
|1/25
|1/13
|4/29
|Average
|37.00
|26.00
|53.22
|econ
|2.64
|13.00
|6.33
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|84.0
|12.0
|119.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0