Darren Lehmann
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|52 years, 6 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1798
|High Score
|177
|Average
|44.95
|Strike Rate
|61.80
|100s
|5
|50s
|10
|6s
|10
|4s
|214
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|101
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|3078
|High Score
|119
|Average
|38.96
|Strike Rate
|81.34
|100s
|4
|50s
|17
|6s
|14
|4s
|227
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|381
|High Score
|48
|Average
|29.30
|Strike Rate
|117.95
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|43
|Matches
|367
|Innings
|341
|Not Out
|61
|Runs
|13122
|High Score
|191
|Average
|46.86
|Strike Rate
|100s
|19
|50s
|94
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|284
|Innings
|479
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|25795
|High Score
|339
|Average
|57.83
|Strike Rate
|100s
|82
|50s
|111
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|25
|overs
|162.2
|Runs
|412
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|3/42
|bestmatch
|6/92
|Average
|27.46
|econ
|2.53
|Strike Rate
|64.90
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|117
|Innings
|62
|overs
|298.5
|Runs
|1445
|wickets
|52
|bestinning
|4/7
|bestmatch
|4/7
|Average
|27.78
|econ
|4.83
|Strike Rate
|34.40
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|13
|overs
|38
|Runs
|256
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|23.27
|econ
|6.73
|Strike Rate
|20.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|367
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1061.5
|Runs
|4767
|wickets
|172
|bestinning
|4/7
|bestmatch
|4/7
|Average
|27.71
|econ
|4.48
|Strike Rate
|37.00
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|284
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1576.2
|Runs
|4540
|wickets
|130
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|Average
|34.92
|econ
|2.88
|Strike Rate
|72.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0