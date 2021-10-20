                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age52 years, 6 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches27
Innings42
Not Out2
Runs1798
High Score177
Average44.95
Strike Rate61.80
100s5
50s10
6s10
4s214
Matches117
Innings101
Not Out22
Runs3078
High Score119
Average38.96
Strike Rate81.34
100s4
50s17
6s14
4s227
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out4
Runs381
High Score48
Average29.30
Strike Rate117.95
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s43
Matches367
Innings341
Not Out61
Runs13122
High Score191
Average46.86
Strike Rate
100s19
50s94
6s0
4s0
Matches284
Innings479
Not Out33
Runs25795
High Score339
Average57.83
Strike Rate
100s82
50s111
6s0
4s0
Matches27
Innings25
overs162.2
Runs412
wickets15
bestinning3/42
bestmatch6/92
Average27.46
econ2.53
Strike Rate64.90
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches117
Innings62
overs298.5
Runs1445
wickets52
bestinning4/7
bestmatch4/7
Average27.78
econ4.83
Strike Rate34.40
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings13
overs38
Runs256
wickets11
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average23.27
econ6.73
Strike Rate20.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches367
Innings0
overs1061.5
Runs4767
wickets172
bestinning4/7
bestmatch4/7
Average27.71
econ4.48
Strike Rate37.00
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches284
Innings0
overs1576.2
Runs4540
wickets130
bestinning4/35
bestmatch
Average34.92
econ2.88
Strike Rate72.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
