Josh Hazlewood
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 7 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|445
|High Score
|39
|Average
|12.02
|Strike Rate
|44.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|62
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|11
|Average
|19.33
|Strike Rate
|67.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|13
|Average
|10.50
|Strike Rate
|161.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|62
|High Score
|13
|Average
|15.50
|Strike Rate
|95.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|165
|High Score
|30
|Average
|10.31
|Strike Rate
|61.11
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|12
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|793
|High Score
|43
|Average
|11.32
|Strike Rate
|44.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|113
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|107
|overs
|2039.1
|Runs
|5573
|wickets
|215
|bestinning
|6/67
|bestmatch
|9/115
|Average
|25.92
|econ
|2.73
|Strike Rate
|56.9
|4W
|7
|5W
|9
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|60
|overs
|538.2
|Runs
|2537
|wickets
|97
|bestinning
|6/52
|bestmatch
|6/52
|Average
|26.15
|econ
|4.71
|Strike Rate
|33.2
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|overs
|114.4
|Runs
|829
|wickets
|46
|bestinning
|4/12
|bestmatch
|4/12
|Average
|18.02
|econ
|7.22
|Strike Rate
|14.9
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|82
|overs
|312
|Runs
|2307
|wickets
|112
|bestinning
|4/12
|bestmatch
|4/12
|Average
|20.59
|econ
|7.39
|Strike Rate
|16.7
|4W
|5
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|111
|overs
|1011.2
|Runs
|4803
|wickets
|176
|bestinning
|7/36
|bestmatch
|7/36
|Average
|27.28
|econ
|4.74
|Strike Rate
|34.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|98
|Innings
|181
|overs
|3243.1
|Runs
|8890
|wickets
|360
|bestinning
|6/35
|bestmatch
|9/115
|Average
|24.69
|econ
|2.74
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|13
|5W
|11
|10W
|0