                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 7 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches57
Innings70
Not Out33
Runs445
High Score39
Average12.02
Strike Rate44.94
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s62
Matches61
Innings21
Not Out18
Runs58
High Score11
Average19.33
Strike Rate67.44
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches30
Innings6
Not Out4
Runs21
High Score13
Average10.50
Strike Rate161.53
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches82
Innings17
Not Out13
Runs62
High Score13
Average15.50
Strike Rate95.38
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches113
Innings42
Not Out26
Runs165
High Score30
Average10.31
Strike Rate61.11
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s12
Matches98
Innings115
Not Out45
Runs793
High Score43
Average11.32
Strike Rate44.10
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s113
Matches57
Innings107
overs2039.1
Runs5573
wickets215
bestinning6/67
bestmatch9/115
Average25.92
econ2.73
Strike Rate56.9
4W7
5W9
10W0
Matches61
Innings60
overs538.2
Runs2537
wickets97
bestinning6/52
bestmatch6/52
Average26.15
econ4.71
Strike Rate33.2
4W1
5W3
10W0
Matches30
Innings30
overs114.4
Runs829
wickets46
bestinning4/12
bestmatch4/12
Average18.02
econ7.22
Strike Rate14.9
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches82
Innings82
overs312
Runs2307
wickets112
bestinning4/12
bestmatch4/12
Average20.59
econ7.39
Strike Rate16.7
4W5
5W0
10W0
Matches113
Innings111
overs1011.2
Runs4803
wickets176
bestinning7/36
bestmatch7/36
Average27.28
econ4.74
Strike Rate34.4
4W2
5W4
10W0
Matches98
Innings181
overs3243.1
Runs8890
wickets360
bestinning6/35
bestmatch9/115
Average24.69
econ2.74
Strike Rate54.0
4W13
5W11
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.