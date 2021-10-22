                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Kyle McCallan

Kyle McCallan
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age46 years, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches39
Innings28
Not Out10
Runs361
High Score50
Average20.05
Strike Rate86.15
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s36
Matches9
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs11
High Score9
Average11.00
Strike Rate73.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches10
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs11
High Score9
Average11.00
Strike Rate73.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches99
Innings83
Not Out23
Runs1299
High Score53
Average21.65
Strike Rate
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches25
Innings30
Not Out5
Runs552
High Score65
Average22.08
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches39
Innings35
overs300.4
Runs1208
wickets39
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average30.97
econ4.01
Strike Rate46.20
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings7
overs21.5
Runs152
wickets8
bestinning2/26
bestmatch2/26
Average19.00
econ6.96
Strike Rate16.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings8
overs24.5
Runs160
wickets11
bestinning3/8
bestmatch3/8
Average14.54
econ6.44
Strike Rate13.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches99
Innings0
overs704.5
Runs2909
wickets81
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average35.91
econ4.12
Strike Rate52.20
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs613.1
Runs1618
wickets55
bestinning5/34
bestmatch
Average29.41
econ2.63
Strike Rate66.8
4W0
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.