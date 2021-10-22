Kyle McCallan
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|46 years, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|361
|High Score
|50
|Average
|20.05
|Strike Rate
|86.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|36
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|83
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|1299
|High Score
|53
|Average
|21.65
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|552
|High Score
|65
|Average
|22.08
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|35
|overs
|300.4
|Runs
|1208
|wickets
|39
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|30.97
|econ
|4.01
|Strike Rate
|46.20
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|7
|overs
|21.5
|Runs
|152
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|19.00
|econ
|6.96
|Strike Rate
|16.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|8
|overs
|24.5
|Runs
|160
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/8
|bestmatch
|3/8
|Average
|14.54
|econ
|6.44
|Strike Rate
|13.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|0
|overs
|704.5
|Runs
|2909
|wickets
|81
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|35.91
|econ
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|52.20
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|613.1
|Runs
|1618
|wickets
|55
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|Average
|29.41
|econ
|2.63
|Strike Rate
|66.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0