Thinus Fourie
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 1 month1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|42
|High Score
|19
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|82.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|16.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|132
|High Score
|30
|Average
|16.50
|Strike Rate
|63.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|12
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|6
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|46.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|5
|overs
|29.5
|Runs
|128
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/33
|bestmatch
|1/33
|Average
|128.00
|econ
|4.29
|Strike Rate
|179.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/16
|bestmatch
|1/16
|Average
|16.00
|econ
|5.33
|Strike Rate
|18.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|15
|overs
|108.5
|Runs
|479
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/41
|bestmatch
|3/41
|Average
|39.91
|econ
|4.40
|Strike Rate
|54.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|overs
|55
|Runs
|197
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/31
|bestmatch
|3/40
|Average
|32.83
|econ
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|55.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0