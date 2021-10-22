                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Thinus Fourie

Thinus Fourie
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age43 years, 1 month1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches7
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs42
High Score19
Average21.00
Strike Rate82.35
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate16.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches17
Innings13
Not Out5
Runs132
High Score30
Average16.50
Strike Rate63.46
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s12
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs6
High Score6
Average6.00
Strike Rate46.15
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings5
overs29.5
Runs128
wickets1
bestinning1/33
bestmatch1/33
Average128.00
econ4.29
Strike Rate179.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs3
Runs16
wickets1
bestinning1/16
bestmatch1/16
Average16.00
econ5.33
Strike Rate18.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings15
overs108.5
Runs479
wickets12
bestinning3/41
bestmatch3/41
Average39.91
econ4.40
Strike Rate54.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings6
overs55
Runs197
wickets6
bestinning3/31
bestmatch3/40
Average32.83
econ3.58
Strike Rate55.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
