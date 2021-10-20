                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Geoff Barnett

Geoff Barnett
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 6 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches22
Innings22
Not Out0
Runs455
High Score77
Average20.68
Strike Rate61.07
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s50
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs131
High Score36
Average32.75
Strike Rate96.32
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s16
Matches20
Innings19
Not Out1
Runs440
High Score39
Average24.44
Strike Rate127.90
100s0
50s0
6s9
4s55
Matches55
Innings55
Not Out2
Runs1309
High Score102
Average24.69
Strike Rate64.32
100s1
50s6
6s0
4s0
Matches29
Innings53
Not Out3
Runs1190
High Score136
Average23.80
Strike Rate44.02
100s2
50s5
6s0
4s0
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings1
overs1
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings2
overs2
Runs28
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ14.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings0
overs2
Runs17
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs21.4
Runs115
wickets1
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average115.00
econ5.30
Strike Rate130.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
