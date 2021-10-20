Geoff Barnett
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 6 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|455
|High Score
|77
|Average
|20.68
|Strike Rate
|61.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|50
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|131
|High Score
|36
|Average
|32.75
|Strike Rate
|96.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|16
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|440
|High Score
|39
|Average
|24.44
|Strike Rate
|127.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|9
|4s
|55
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|55
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1309
|High Score
|102
|Average
|24.69
|Strike Rate
|64.32
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1190
|High Score
|136
|Average
|23.80
|Strike Rate
|44.02
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|28
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|21.4
|Runs
|115
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|115.00
|econ
|5.30
|Strike Rate
|130.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0