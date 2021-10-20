Sunil Dhaniram
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|53 years, 10 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|915
|High Score
|92
|Average
|24.72
|Strike Rate
|81.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|8
|4s
|87
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|100
|High Score
|26
|Average
|11.11
|Strike Rate
|81.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|6
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|103
|High Score
|26
|Average
|8.58
|Strike Rate
|76.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|6
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1456
|High Score
|100
|Average
|26.47
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1444
|High Score
|144
|Average
|33.58
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|41
|overs
|294.5
|Runs
|1240
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|5/32
|bestmatch
|5/32
|Average
|30.24
|econ
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|43.10
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|overs
|33.4
|Runs
|192
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/9
|Average
|32.00
|econ
|5.70
|Strike Rate
|33.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|14
|overs
|43.4
|Runs
|256
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/9
|Average
|32.00
|econ
|5.86
|Strike Rate
|32.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|0
|overs
|416.2
|Runs
|1710
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|5/32
|bestmatch
|5/32
|Average
|28.98
|econ
|4.10
|Strike Rate
|42.30
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|445.4
|Runs
|1060
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.89
|econ
|2.37
|Strike Rate
|70.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0