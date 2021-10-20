                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Sunil Dhaniram

Sunil Dhaniram
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born
Age53 years, 10 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches44
Innings41
Not Out4
Runs915
High Score92
Average24.72
Strike Rate81.26
100s0
50s6
6s8
4s87
Matches11
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs100
High Score26
Average11.11
Strike Rate81.30
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s6
Matches14
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs103
High Score26
Average8.58
Strike Rate76.29
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s6
Matches68
Innings63
Not Out8
Runs1456
High Score100
Average26.47
Strike Rate
100s1
50s7
6s0
4s0
Matches32
Innings53
Not Out10
Runs1444
High Score144
Average33.58
Strike Rate
100s3
50s6
6s0
4s0
Matches44
Innings41
overs294.5
Runs1240
wickets41
bestinning5/32
bestmatch5/32
Average30.24
econ4.20
Strike Rate43.10
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches11
Innings11
overs33.4
Runs192
wickets6
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/9
Average32.00
econ5.70
Strike Rate33.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings14
overs43.4
Runs256
wickets8
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/9
Average32.00
econ5.86
Strike Rate32.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings0
overs416.2
Runs1710
wickets59
bestinning5/32
bestmatch5/32
Average28.98
econ4.10
Strike Rate42.30
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches32
Innings0
overs445.4
Runs1060
wickets38
bestinning5/20
bestmatch
Average27.89
econ2.37
Strike Rate70.3
4W0
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.