Adeel Raja
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|28
|High Score
|8
|Average
|2.80
|Strike Rate
|20.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|71
|High Score
|0
|Average
|14.20
|Strike Rate
|21.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|90
|High Score
|19
|Average
|6.92
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|62
|High Score
|28
|Average
|6.88
|Strike Rate
|25.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|overs
|141
|Runs
|690
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|4/42
|bestmatch
|4/42
|Average
|40.58
|econ
|4.89
|Strike Rate
|49.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|0
|overs
|224
|Runs
|1070
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|4/42
|bestmatch
|4/42
|Average
|44.58
|econ
|4.77
|Strike Rate
|56.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|125.2
|Runs
|419
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/82
|bestmatch
|Average
|59.85
|econ
|3.34
|Strike Rate
|107.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0