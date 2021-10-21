                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Adeel Raja

Adeel Raja
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born
Age42 years, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches21
Innings12
Not Out2
Runs28
High Score8
Average2.80
Strike Rate20.14
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs71
High Score0
Average14.20
Strike Rate21.60
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs71
High Score0
Average14.20
Strike Rate21.60
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches33
Innings19
Not Out6
Runs90
High Score19
Average6.92
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs62
High Score28
Average6.88
Strike Rate25.61
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings21
overs141
Runs690
wickets17
bestinning4/42
bestmatch4/42
Average40.58
econ4.89
Strike Rate49.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings0
overs224
Runs1070
wickets24
bestinning4/42
bestmatch4/42
Average44.58
econ4.77
Strike Rate56.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs125.2
Runs419
wickets7
bestinning2/82
bestmatch
Average59.85
econ3.34
Strike Rate107.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
