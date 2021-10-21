Jeroen Smits
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 2 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|169
|High Score
|29
|Average
|16.89
|Strike Rate
|46.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|10
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|11
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|55.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|11
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|55.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|256
|High Score
|29
|Average
|12.80
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|132
|High Score
|26
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|23.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0