Jeroen Smits

Jeroen Smits
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born
Age50 years, 2 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches38
Innings19
Not Out9
Runs169
High Score29
Average16.89
Strike Rate46.94
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s10
Matches6
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs15
High Score11
Average15.00
Strike Rate55.55
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs15
High Score11
Average15.00
Strike Rate55.55
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches68
Innings37
Not Out17
Runs256
High Score29
Average12.80
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches11
Innings15
Not Out4
Runs132
High Score26
Average12.00
Strike Rate23.57
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches38
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
