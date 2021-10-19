Azeem Pitcher
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|36
|High Score
|30
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|40.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|33
|High Score
|19
|Average
|8.25
|Strike Rate
|28.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0