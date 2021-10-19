                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Azeem Pitcher

Azeem Pitcher
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs36
High Score30
Average9.00
Strike Rate40.44
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs36
High Score30
Average9.00
Strike Rate40.44
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs33
High Score19
Average8.25
Strike Rate28.69
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
