Kevin Hurdle
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 7 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|85
|High Score
|22
|Average
|10.62
|Strike Rate
|84.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|3
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|168
|High Score
|31
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|70.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|overs
|150.5
|Runs
|831
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|36.13
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|39.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|200.4
|Runs
|830
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|6/45
|bestmatch
|Average
|34.58
|econ
|4.13
|Strike Rate
|50.1
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|1