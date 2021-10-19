                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kevin Hurdle

Kevin Hurdle
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 7 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches19
Innings13
Not Out5
Runs85
High Score22
Average10.62
Strike Rate84.15
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s3
Matches7
Innings11
Not Out4
Runs168
High Score31
Average24.00
Strike Rate70.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings19
overs150.5
Runs831
wickets23
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/24
Average36.13
econ5.50
Strike Rate39.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs200.4
Runs830
wickets24
bestinning6/45
bestmatch
Average34.58
econ4.13
Strike Rate50.1
4W2
5W1
10W1
