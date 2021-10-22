                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dave Langford-Smith

Dave Langford-Smith
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 8 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches22
Innings17
Not Out8
Runs142
High Score31
Average15.77
Strike Rate106.76
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s8
Matches33
Innings25
Not Out10
Runs269
High Score39
Average17.93
Strike Rate97.46
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s16
Matches7
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs22
High Score15
Average11.00
Strike Rate39.28
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches22
Innings21
overs157
Runs797
wickets25
bestinning3/32
bestmatch3/32
Average31.88
econ5.07
Strike Rate37.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings32
overs220.3
Runs1234
wickets34
bestinning3/32
bestmatch3/32
Average36.29
econ5.59
Strike Rate38.90
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings13
overs146.5
Runs447
wickets22
bestinning5/45
bestmatch7/94
Average20.31
econ3.04
Strike Rate40.0
4W1
5W2
10W0
