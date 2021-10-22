Dave Langford-Smith
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 8 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|142
|High Score
|31
|Average
|15.77
|Strike Rate
|106.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|8
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|269
|High Score
|39
|Average
|17.93
|Strike Rate
|97.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|16
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|22
|High Score
|15
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|39.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|21
|overs
|157
|Runs
|797
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/32
|bestmatch
|3/32
|Average
|31.88
|econ
|5.07
|Strike Rate
|37.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|32
|overs
|220.3
|Runs
|1234
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|3/32
|bestmatch
|3/32
|Average
|36.29
|econ
|5.59
|Strike Rate
|38.90
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|overs
|146.5
|Runs
|447
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|5/45
|bestmatch
|7/94
|Average
|20.31
|econ
|3.04
|Strike Rate
|40.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0