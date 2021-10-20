Sanjayan Thuraisingam
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|52 years, 11 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|45
|High Score
|13
|Average
|6.42
|Strike Rate
|41.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|15
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|226
|High Score
|39
|Average
|11.30
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|4
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|37.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|overs
|70.1
|Runs
|305
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|4/35
|Average
|23.46
|econ
|4.34
|Strike Rate
|32.30
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|7.5
|Runs
|44
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|22.00
|econ
|5.61
|Strike Rate
|23.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|201
|Runs
|822
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|4/35
|Average
|29.35
|econ
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|43.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|39
|Runs
|96
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/29
|bestmatch
|1/29
|Average
|96.00
|econ
|2.46
|Strike Rate
|234.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0