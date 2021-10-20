                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sanjayan Thuraisingam

Sanjayan Thuraisingam
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born
Age52 years, 11 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches10
Innings9
Not Out2
Runs45
High Score13
Average6.42
Strike Rate41.66
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs18
High Score15
Average18.00
Strike Rate75.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs18
High Score15
Average18.00
Strike Rate75.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches31
Innings28
Not Out8
Runs226
High Score39
Average11.30
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs9
High Score4
Average3.00
Strike Rate37.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches10
Innings10
overs70.1
Runs305
wickets13
bestinning4/35
bestmatch4/35
Average23.46
econ4.34
Strike Rate32.30
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs7.5
Runs44
wickets2
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average22.00
econ5.61
Strike Rate23.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings3
overs7.5
Runs44
wickets2
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average22.00
econ5.61
Strike Rate23.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings0
overs201
Runs822
wickets28
bestinning4/35
bestmatch4/35
Average29.35
econ4.08
Strike Rate43.00
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs39
Runs96
wickets1
bestinning1/29
bestmatch1/29
Average96.00
econ2.46
Strike Rate234.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
