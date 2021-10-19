Ryan Steede
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|46 years, 11 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|70
|High Score
|20
|Average
|11.66
|Strike Rate
|49.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|71
|High Score
|20
|Average
|11.83
|Strike Rate
|49.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|121
|High Score
|28
|Average
|12.10
|Strike Rate
|43.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|52
|Runs
|257
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|1/21
|bestmatch
|1/21
|Average
|51.40
|econ
|4.94
|Strike Rate
|62.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2.2
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|84
|Runs
|423
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/40
|bestmatch
|3/40
|Average
|47.00
|econ
|5.03
|Strike Rate
|56.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|172.5
|Runs
|666
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|4/127
|bestmatch
|Average
|37.00
|econ
|3.85
|Strike Rate
|57.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0