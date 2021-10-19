                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ryan Steede

Ryan Steede
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age46 years, 11 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches8
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs70
High Score20
Average11.66
Strike Rate49.29
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs71
High Score20
Average11.83
Strike Rate49.65
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches10
Innings16
Not Out6
Runs121
High Score28
Average12.10
Strike Rate43.36
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings8
overs52
Runs257
wickets5
bestinning1/21
bestmatch1/21
Average51.40
econ4.94
Strike Rate62.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs2.2
Runs14
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs84
Runs423
wickets9
bestinning3/40
bestmatch3/40
Average47.00
econ5.03
Strike Rate56.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings0
overs172.5
Runs666
wickets18
bestinning4/127
bestmatch
Average37.00
econ3.85
Strike Rate57.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
