Mehrab Hossain

Mehrab Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age43 years, 11 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches9
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs241
High Score71
Average13.38
Strike Rate32.65
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s26
Matches18
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs449
High Score101
Average24.94
Strike Rate58.84
100s1
50s2
6s3
4s48
Matches68
Innings65
Not Out2
Runs1575
High Score155
Average25.00
Strike Rate
100s2
50s8
6s0
4s0
Matches60
Innings102
Not Out3
Runs2838
High Score169
Average28.66
Strike Rate
100s5
50s13
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings1
overs2
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings3
overs5
Runs42
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.40
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings0
overs103.5
Runs461
wickets17
bestinning5/19
bestmatch5/19
Average27.11
econ4.43
Strike Rate36.60
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches60
Innings0
overs186.5
Runs620
wickets19
bestinning2/6
bestmatch
Average32.63
econ3.31
Strike Rate59.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
