Mehrab Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 11 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|241
|High Score
|71
|Average
|13.38
|Strike Rate
|32.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|26
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|449
|High Score
|101
|Average
|24.94
|Strike Rate
|58.84
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|3
|4s
|48
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1575
|High Score
|155
|Average
|25.00
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|8
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|102
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2838
|High Score
|169
|Average
|28.66
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|13
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|5
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|3
|overs
|5
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.40
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|0
|overs
|103.5
|Runs
|461
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|5/19
|bestmatch
|5/19
|Average
|27.11
|econ
|4.43
|Strike Rate
|36.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|0
|overs
|186.5
|Runs
|620
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|2/6
|bestmatch
|Average
|32.63
|econ
|3.31
|Strike Rate
|59.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0