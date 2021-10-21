                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Harvinder Singh

Harvinder Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age44 years, 8 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs185
High Score0
Average46.25
Strike Rate68.20
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches16
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs609
High Score0
Average25.37
Strike Rate28.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs192
High Score0
Average38.40
Strike Rate36.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches93
Innings0
Not Out14
Runs3463
High Score0
Average27.26
Strike Rate33.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches109
Innings131
Not Out32
Runs1600
High Score65
Average16.16
Strike Rate
100s0
50s5
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings4
overs45.3
Runs6
wickets4
bestinning2/62
bestmatch2/87
Average2.00
econ4.06
Strike Rate15.78
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings5
overs114.2
Runs6
wickets24
bestinning3/44
bestmatch3/44
Average1.50
econ5.32
Strike Rate31.57
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings2
overs30
Runs15
wickets5
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/23
Average15.00
econ6.40
Strike Rate107.14
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches93
Innings46
overs710.5
Runs248
wickets127
bestinning6/40
bestmatch6/40
Average7.75
econ4.87
Strike Rate
4W3
5W3
10W0
Matches109
Innings0
overs3066.5
Runs8977
wickets292
bestinning7/51
bestmatch
Average30.74
econ2.92
Strike Rate63.0
4W0
5W10
10W1
