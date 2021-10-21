Harvinder Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 8 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|185
|High Score
|0
|Average
|46.25
|Strike Rate
|68.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|609
|High Score
|0
|Average
|25.37
|Strike Rate
|28.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|192
|High Score
|0
|Average
|38.40
|Strike Rate
|36.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|3463
|High Score
|0
|Average
|27.26
|Strike Rate
|33.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|131
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|1600
|High Score
|65
|Average
|16.16
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|4
|overs
|45.3
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/62
|bestmatch
|2/87
|Average
|2.00
|econ
|4.06
|Strike Rate
|15.78
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|5
|overs
|114.2
|Runs
|6
|wickets
|24
|bestinning
|3/44
|bestmatch
|3/44
|Average
|1.50
|econ
|5.32
|Strike Rate
|31.57
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|2
|overs
|30
|Runs
|15
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|15.00
|econ
|6.40
|Strike Rate
|107.14
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|93
|Innings
|46
|overs
|710.5
|Runs
|248
|wickets
|127
|bestinning
|6/40
|bestmatch
|6/40
|Average
|7.75
|econ
|4.87
|Strike Rate
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3066.5
|Runs
|8977
|wickets
|292
|bestinning
|7/51
|bestmatch
|Average
|30.74
|econ
|2.92
|Strike Rate
|63.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|10
|10W
|1