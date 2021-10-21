Amit Bhandari
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 10 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|175
|High Score
|18
|Average
|6.25
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|107
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|883
|High Score
|72
|Average
|12.61
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|17.4
|Runs
|106
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/31
|bestmatch
|3/31
|Average
|21.20
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|21.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|0
|overs
|823.4
|Runs
|3740
|wickets
|153
|bestinning
|5/36
|bestmatch
|5/36
|Average
|24.44
|econ
|4.54
|Strike Rate
|32.30
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2660.3
|Runs
|8411
|wickets
|314
|bestinning
|7/92
|bestmatch
|Average
|26.78
|econ
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|50.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|16
|10W
|3