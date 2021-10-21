                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Amit Bhandari

Amit Bhandari
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 10 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches105
Innings42
Not Out14
Runs175
High Score18
Average6.25
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches95
Innings107
Not Out37
Runs883
High Score72
Average12.61
Strike Rate
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
overs17.4
Runs106
wickets5
bestinning3/31
bestmatch3/31
Average21.20
econ6.00
Strike Rate21.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches105
Innings0
overs823.4
Runs3740
wickets153
bestinning5/36
bestmatch5/36
Average24.44
econ4.54
Strike Rate32.30
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches95
Innings0
overs2660.3
Runs8411
wickets314
bestinning7/92
bestmatch
Average26.78
econ3.16
Strike Rate50.8
4W0
5W16
10W3
