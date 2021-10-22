                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Darron Reekers

Darron Reekers
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born
Age49 years, 2 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches19
Innings19
Not Out0
Runs481
High Score104
Average25.31
Strike Rate117.03
100s1
50s0
6s6
4s81
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs64
High Score29
Average12.80
Strike Rate130.61
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s10
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs64
High Score29
Average12.80
Strike Rate130.61
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s10
Matches82
Innings77
Not Out4
Runs1366
High Score104
Average18.71
Strike Rate
100s1
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches6
Innings11
Not Out2
Runs129
High Score33
Average14.33
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings13
overs85
Runs436
wickets13
bestinning3/54
bestmatch3/54
Average33.53
econ5.12
Strike Rate39.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches82
Innings0
overs403.5
Runs1817
wickets51
bestinning3/41
bestmatch3/41
Average35.62
econ4.49
Strike Rate47.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs82
Runs277
wickets12
bestinning3/25
bestmatch
Average23.08
econ3.37
Strike Rate41.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

