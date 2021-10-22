Darron Reekers
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|49 years, 2 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|481
|High Score
|104
|Average
|25.31
|Strike Rate
|117.03
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|81
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|64
|High Score
|29
|Average
|12.80
|Strike Rate
|130.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|10
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1366
|High Score
|104
|Average
|18.71
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|129
|High Score
|33
|Average
|14.33
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|13
|overs
|85
|Runs
|436
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|3/54
|bestmatch
|3/54
|Average
|33.53
|econ
|5.12
|Strike Rate
|39.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|0
|overs
|403.5
|Runs
|1817
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|3/41
|bestmatch
|3/41
|Average
|35.62
|econ
|4.49
|Strike Rate
|47.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|82
|Runs
|277
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|Average
|23.08
|econ
|3.37
|Strike Rate
|41.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0