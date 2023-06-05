Asif Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|9
|11
|42
|32
|Innings
|29
|9
|11
|41
|55
|Not Out
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Runs
|1049
|190
|234
|1321
|1244
|High Score
|151
|48
|48
|151
|100
|Average
|41.96
|27.14
|26.00
|35.70
|23.92
|Strike Rate
|85.28
|131.94
|132.20
|81.04
|46.43
|100S
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|50S
|5
|0
|0
|5
|4
|6S
|39
|11
|13
|41
|2
|4S
|81
|10
|16
|114
|180
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|10.4
|16
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|18
|62
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|bestinning
|2/14
|bestmatch
|2/14
|Average
|9.00
|econ
|1.68
|3.87
|Strike Rate
|32.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0