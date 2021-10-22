                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Maurits Jonkman

Maurits Jonkman
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born
Age36 years, 5 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs20
High Score13
Average10.00
Strike Rate39.21
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches8
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs55
High Score25
Average11.00
Strike Rate59.13
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs62
High Score18
Average10.33
Strike Rate32.12
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches4
Innings4
overs22.4
Runs113
wickets6
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average18.83
econ4.98
Strike Rate22.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs43.2
Runs198
wickets10
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average19.80
econ4.56
Strike Rate26.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings6
overs70
Runs297
wickets8
bestinning2/63
bestmatch3/101
Average37.12
econ4.24
Strike Rate52.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
