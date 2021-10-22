Maurits Jonkman
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 5 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|20
|High Score
|13
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|39.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|25
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|59.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|62
|High Score
|18
|Average
|10.33
|Strike Rate
|32.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|22.4
|Runs
|113
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|18.83
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|22.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|43.2
|Runs
|198
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|19.80
|econ
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|26.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|6
|overs
|70
|Runs
|297
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/63
|bestmatch
|3/101
|Average
|37.12
|econ
|4.24
|Strike Rate
|52.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0