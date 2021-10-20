                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ian Billcliff

Ian Billcliff
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born
Age49 years, 9 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches19
Innings19
Not Out0
Runs529
High Score93
Average27.84
Strike Rate66.70
100s0
50s4
6s7
4s44
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs51
High Score37
Average25.50
Strike Rate130.76
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s3
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs51
High Score37
Average17.00
Strike Rate121.42
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s3
Matches91
Innings89
Not Out5
Runs2301
High Score102
Average27.39
Strike Rate
100s1
50s17
6s0
4s0
Matches46
Innings84
Not Out4
Runs1964
High Score126
Average24.55
Strike Rate
100s2
50s9
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches91
Innings0
overs5
Runs27
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.40
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches46
Innings0
overs18.1
Runs61
wickets1
bestinning1/7
bestmatch
Average61.00
econ3.35
Strike Rate109.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
