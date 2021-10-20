Ian Billcliff
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|49 years, 9 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|529
|High Score
|93
|Average
|27.84
|Strike Rate
|66.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|7
|4s
|44
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|51
|High Score
|37
|Average
|25.50
|Strike Rate
|130.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|3
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|51
|High Score
|37
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|121.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|3
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2301
|High Score
|102
|Average
|27.39
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|17
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|84
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1964
|High Score
|126
|Average
|24.55
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|9
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|0
|overs
|5
|Runs
|27
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|0
|overs
|18.1
|Runs
|61
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|Average
|61.00
|econ
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|109.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0