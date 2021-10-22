Jeremy Bray
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|48 years, 8 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|401
|High Score
|116
|Average
|28.64
|Strike Rate
|67.50
|100s
|2
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|44
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|11.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|11.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|962
|High Score
|116
|Average
|22.37
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|998
|High Score
|190
|Average
|52.52
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|18.1
|Runs
|32
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|1.76
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0