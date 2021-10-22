                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jeremy Bray

Jeremy Bray
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age48 years, 8 months, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches15
Innings15
Not Out1
Runs401
High Score116
Average28.64
Strike Rate67.50
100s2
50s0
6s6
4s44
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average1.00
Strike Rate11.76
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average1.00
Strike Rate11.76
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches45
Innings44
Not Out1
Runs962
High Score116
Average22.37
Strike Rate
100s2
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches12
Innings19
Not Out0
Runs998
High Score190
Average52.52
Strike Rate
100s3
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches45
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs18.1
Runs32
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ1.76
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
