Haris Rauf Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 3 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|28
|62
|173
|32
|9
|Innings
|2
|10
|16
|46
|12
|9
|Not Out
|0
|5
|6
|16
|5
|3
|Runs
|12
|15
|67
|218
|24
|42
|High Score
|12
|7
|13
|19
|8
|12
|Average
|6.00
|3.00
|6.70
|7.26
|3.42
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|35.29
|33.33
|139.58
|134.56
|45.28
|50.60
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|5
|17
|0
|2
|4S
|0
|1
|5
|16
|3
|2
