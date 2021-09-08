
|

Haris Rauf Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Haris Rauf
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 3 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12862173329
Innings2101646129
Not Out0561653
Runs1215672182442
High Score1271319812
Average6.003.006.707.263.427.00
Strike Rate35.2933.33139.58134.5645.2850.60
100S000000
50S000000
6S0051702
4S0151632
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12862173329
Innings 128601713214
overs 13226.5224628.1264.5246
Runs 781289180251611500935
wickets 153832306032
bestinning 1/785/184/185/275/186/47
bestmatch 1/785/184/185/275/189/109
Average 78.0024.3221.7122.4325.0029.21
econ 6.005.688.048.215.663.80
Strike Rate 78.025.616.116.326.446.1
4W 043640
5W 010112
10w 000000
